Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,570 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $210.61. The company had a trading volume of 76,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.01 and a 200-day moving average of $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $400.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

