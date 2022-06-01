Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.35. The stock had a trading volume of 82,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $348.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.36.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.19.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

