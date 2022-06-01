Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,159,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 71,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.45. 35,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,483. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $63.86 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

