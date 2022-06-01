Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,434 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.7% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.84. 2,045,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,734,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.55. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $280.21 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

