Golden State Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.2% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,146,092,000 after acquiring an additional 594,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,501 shares of company stock worth $348,702,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.27.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $750.01. The stock had a trading volume of 453,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,508,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $571.22 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $903.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $945.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.02 billion, a PE ratio of 102.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.