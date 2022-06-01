Golden State Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,546. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $77.94 and a one year high of $123.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

