Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.05 Million

Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) to report sales of $84.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.65 million and the lowest is $82.46 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $83.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $340.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.61 million to $340.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $379.52 million, with estimates ranging from $359.05 million to $399.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSBD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

GSBD opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.27. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.