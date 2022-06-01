Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.99.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
