Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdad Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

