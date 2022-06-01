GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 917,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,628 shares during the quarter. GoodRx accounts for about 1.9% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.23% of GoodRx worth $29,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 77.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $4,779,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 7,379.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,355. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.29. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

