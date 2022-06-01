Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Hits $0.0248 on Exchanges

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $82,128.28 and approximately $52,238.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,864.42 or 1.00014380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

GUM is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.