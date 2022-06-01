Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.67.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $174.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.35 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

