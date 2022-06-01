Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Makes New $787,000 Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 10,495 shares of company stock worth $156,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

