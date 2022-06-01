Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Herdez from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of GUZOF remained flat at $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. Grupo Herdez has a 1-year low of 1.18 and a 1-year high of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.53.

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. The company provides tuna, spices, guacamole, ice cream, mayonnaise, marmalades, honey, mole, mustard, pastas, organic products, tomato puree, homemade sauces, ketchup, tea, canned vegetables, and other products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, and Yemina brands.

