Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 10,692 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $153.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.94. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $122.04 and a one year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,543 shares of company stock worth $42,122,738. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

