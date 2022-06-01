Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

