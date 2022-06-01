Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $17.75 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,829 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 93,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

