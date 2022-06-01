Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $21.84 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

NYSE:MET opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.