Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,055,109 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,055,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,915,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,400,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000.

Shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

