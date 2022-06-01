Handy Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Handy has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $93,778.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handy has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,060.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,470.78 or 0.31806843 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00441881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031819 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008722 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

