HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.95 Million

Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) will post sales of $49.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.60 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $54.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $205.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $207.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $217.10 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $221.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 22.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

HONE traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 364,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,452. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $705,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 234,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

