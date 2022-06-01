Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $469.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $462.20 million and the highest is $476.60 million. Harsco posted sales of $569.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSC. DA Davidson began coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Harsco by 119.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,757 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 37,479 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. 562,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The company has a market cap of $653.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.