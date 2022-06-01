Harvest Volatility Management LLC Invests $502,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $298,028,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.05.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

