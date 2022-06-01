Harvest Volatility Management LLC Invests $851,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $252.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.09. The company has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

