Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 3,570 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $114.53 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.41 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average of $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

