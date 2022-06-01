Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Hawkins has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $762.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.92. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

