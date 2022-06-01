Head to Head Analysis: zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Rating) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares zvelo and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zvelo N/A N/A N/A Sapiens International 10.93% 16.14% 9.16%

This table compares zvelo and Sapiens International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sapiens International $461.04 million 3.06 $47.17 million $0.93 27.52

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than zvelo.

Risk & Volatility

zvelo has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapiens International has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.3% of Sapiens International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of zvelo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for zvelo and Sapiens International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A Sapiens International 2 1 2 0 2.00

Sapiens International has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.05%. Given Sapiens International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sapiens International is more favorable than zvelo.

Summary

Sapiens International beats zvelo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

zvelo Company Profile (Get Rating)

zvelo, Inc. provides Website content and contextual categorization, and malicious and botnet detection products. It offers Web filtering, brand safety, semantic targeting, traffic quality analysis, contextual targeting, and ad fraud prevention solutions for network security and mobile service providers, and subscriber analytics. The company was formerly known as eSoft, Inc. and changed its name to zvelo, Inc. in September 2010. zvelo, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster and Sapiens ReinsurancePro reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, and Sapiens ClaimsGo for workers' compensation. In addition, the company offers financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Further, it provides tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. The company markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

