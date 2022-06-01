Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Healthcare Services Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,064. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

