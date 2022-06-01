Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Given New $32.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.50 to $32.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.
PEAK stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.08. 45,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $37.69.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,976,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
