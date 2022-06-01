Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Capitalization Tops $727,306.36

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $727,306.36 and approximately $143,321.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,601.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,586.81 or 0.32190171 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00424559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031751 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,719,407 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

