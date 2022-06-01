Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 48,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,352. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $156,123. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

