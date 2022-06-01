Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Up 36.2% in May

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the April 30th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Heritage Cannabis stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,389. Heritage Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Heritage Cannabis Company Profile

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

