HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Up 5.4%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 3,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 465,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPK. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.58.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 869.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

