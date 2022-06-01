HOPR (HOPR) Market Capitalization Tops $21.87 Million

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One HOPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HOPR has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. HOPR has a market capitalization of $21.87 million and approximately $419,664.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,923.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,553.69 or 0.25447171 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00439510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031537 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008772 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

