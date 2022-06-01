Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.0162 on Exchanges

Hord (HORD) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. Hord has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $87,652.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,458.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,392.37 or 0.21504777 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00444344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031607 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

