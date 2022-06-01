Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,711.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 114,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $283,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,430,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,709.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 163,200 shares of company stock worth $470,437. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,989,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

