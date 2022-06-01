Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Head to Head Survey

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

This table compares Hurricane Energy and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A Expro Group -16.28% -1.72% -1.26%

79.7% of Expro Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hurricane Energy and Expro Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy $170.28 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Expro Group $825.76 million 1.81 -$131.89 million ($1.70) -8.04

Hurricane Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group.

Volatility & Risk

Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hurricane Energy and Expro Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Expro Group has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.31%. Given Expro Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Hurricane Energy.

Summary

Expro Group beats Hurricane Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hurricane Energy (Get Rating)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick. Hurricane Energy plc has an estimated contingent resources of approximately 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.