Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

H traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $88.96. The company had a trading volume of 960,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.60. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,591 shares of company stock worth $646,155 in the last three months. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after buying an additional 171,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after buying an additional 79,576 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on H. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

