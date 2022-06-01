IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 889 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after buying an additional 2,681,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after buying an additional 1,330,294 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,544.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,536. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.322 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

