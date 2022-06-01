IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,713 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.01.

