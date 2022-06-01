IAG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 223.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after buying an additional 1,992,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after buying an additional 1,546,763 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,449,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,009,000 after buying an additional 1,245,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after buying an additional 839,170 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,575 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.