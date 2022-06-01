IAG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSMO stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,251. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10.

