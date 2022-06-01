IAG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF accounts for 0.6% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.37% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,605. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $71.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

