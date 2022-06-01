IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tlwm lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.51. 116,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,930. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.90.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

