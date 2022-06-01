IAG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $68,000 Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CION. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,693,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CION Investment stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $613.92 million and a PE ratio of 9.90. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.90%.

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Gatto acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,860 shares of company stock worth $287,959. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

