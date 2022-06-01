Idle (IDLE) Market Cap Achieves $2.46 Million

Idle (IDLE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Idle has a market cap of $2.46 million and $17,405.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,544% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.94 or 0.13213336 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00441330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031752 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,142,153 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.