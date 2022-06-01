iEthereum (IETH) Price Tops $0.0470

iEthereum (IETH) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One iEthereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. iEthereum has a total market cap of $846,652.11 and approximately $1,430.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iEthereum has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,554.17 or 0.99985625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001585 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

iEthereum is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

iEthereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

