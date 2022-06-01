IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives GBX 1,095.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,095.50 ($13.86).
Several brokerages have recently commented on IGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.60) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($15.31) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 100,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 703 ($8.89) per share, for a total transaction of £703,000 ($889,423.08). Also, insider Charlie Rozes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.17) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($45,862.85).
IG Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.
Featured Stories
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.