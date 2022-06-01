Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the highest is $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $15.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.25.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,443. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.04. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

