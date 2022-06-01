Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Lowered by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,338 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Illumina by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
ILMN stock opened at $239.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.35 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.54.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
