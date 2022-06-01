Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

In related news, Director Laurie Keating acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann E. Berman acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,451 shares of company stock worth $123,501.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth approximately $40,472,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $18,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 498,479 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 102,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,209. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $104.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Immuneering had a negative net margin of 2,651.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

